The World Health Organization on Wednesday corroborated earlier estimated made by local experts that some 500 people had suffered symptoms of exposure to chemical toxins during a recent attack on an opposition-controlled city near the Syrian capital that killed 70 people.

In a statement, the WHO said its medical partners in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, recorded around 500 cases of patients being treated for symptoms consistent with exposure to chemical toxins in the aftermath of Saturday's attack.