Thousands of supporters cheer on the final day of the campaign of front-running presidential candidate Laurentino Cortizo of the center-left Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD) in Panama City, Panama, on May 1, 2019. Panama will hold its elections on May 5. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Seven candidates are in the running to become the next president of Panama, a race in which calls for a constitutional overhaul to modernize the state and proposed anti-corruption measures have taken center stage.

After an atypical campaign that - due to a recent law - lasted just 60 days, it remains to be seen on Sunday if a trend of opposition victories will continue or whether an independent candidate or the ruling-party hopeful will prevail.