Combined photos made available Oct. 23, 2019, showing the four Uruguayan presidential candidates - of the 11 running - who have garnered the most support in the recent voter surveys: left to right, top to bottom - Daniel Martinez, with the governing Broad Front; Ernesto Talvi, with the Colorado Party; Guido Manini Rios with the Cabildo Abierto party; and Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou, with the opposition National Party. EFE-EPA/ File

Eleven candidates, among whom Daniel Martinez with the leftist Broad Front (FA) coalition that has governed since 2005 and Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou, with the opposition center-right National Party (PN), are aspiring to win the Uruguayan presidency in the elections to be held next Sunday.

Martinez and Lacalle are running first and second, respectively, in all the voter surveys, although neither is expected to garner an absolute majority, and thus they are the favorites to make it to the election runoff to be held on Nov. 24.