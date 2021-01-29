The area around the Hilton Hotel surrounded by security tape where members of World Health Organization (WHO) team are staying, in Wuhan, China, 28 January 2021. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Members of World Health Organization (WHO) team sit in a bus as they leave the Jade Boutique hotel after their mandatory 14-day quarantine, in Wuhan, China, 28 January 2021. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

People gather to see members of World Health Organization (WHO) team leaving the Jade Boutique hotel after the mandatory 14-day quarantine, in Wuhan, China, 28 January 2021. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

International scientists with the World Health Organization on Thursday began their mission on the ground in Wuhan, China, to investigate the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus but the team made no public statement and did not provide information about its agenda amid considerable secrecy.

China and the international health organization did not offer any details about when the WHO team members would finish their quarantine in a modest hotel in the capital of Hubei province or about their scheduled program for their mission, or even about where they were intending to stay in Wuhan once their period of confinement ends.