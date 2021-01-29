International scientists with the World Health Organization on Thursday began their mission on the ground in Wuhan, China, to investigate the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus but the team made no public statement and did not provide information about its agenda amid considerable secrecy.
China and the international health organization did not offer any details about when the WHO team members would finish their quarantine in a modest hotel in the capital of Hubei province or about their scheduled program for their mission, or even about where they were intending to stay in Wuhan once their period of confinement ends.