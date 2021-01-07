The WHO on Thursday called for safe flexibility in administering the Pfizer vaccine, while the pandemic leaves some 4,000 firms at risk of collapse in the UK.
WHO calls for vaccine dose flexibility; Portugal, Czechia extend lockdowns
WHO calls for vaccine dose flexibility; Portugal, Czechia extend lockdowns
A patient is brought into the Royal London Hospital, in London, Britain, 07 January 2021. Britain's National Health Service (NHS) is coming under severe pressure as COVID-19 hospital admissions continue to rise across the United Kingdom. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
Interior view of the vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, 07 January 2021. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK
The WHO on Thursday called for safe flexibility in administering the Pfizer vaccine, while the pandemic leaves some 4,000 firms at risk of collapse in the UK.