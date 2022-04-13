The World Health Organization said Wednesday that while coronavirus related deaths were at their lowest since the start of the pandemic, Covid-19 would remain a public health emergency.
WHO: Covid-19 to remain a public health emergency
Security members and police in protective gear stand in a residential community under lockdown in Shanghai, China, 12 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
NHS ambulance staff assist a patient outside the Royal London hospital in London, Britain, 12 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
People line up for a Covid-19 test in Beijing, China, 12 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO