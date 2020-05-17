A Radiologist comforts patient Doreen Mount before having an X-ray in the X-ray department at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in East Lancashire, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Blackburn, Britain, 14 May 2020. EFE/EPA/HANNAH MCKAY / POOL

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a presser on the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT/

Kenyan nurses, midwives and other frontline workers working at the Infectious Disease Unit at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital recite the nurses anthem after a Zumba training session organized by the Nursing Council of Kenya to mark the end of Nurse's Week in Nairobi, Kenya, 17 May 2020. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Occupational Therapists Jason Smith and Grace Rowan assist recovering coronavirus patient Peter Dunn in walking again after leaving intensive care at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in East Lancashire, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Blackburn, Britain, 14 May 2020. EFE/EPA/HANNAH MCKAY / POOL