Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, informs to the media about of update on WHO Ebola operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations (UNOG) in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The end of an Ebola epidemic that has gripped the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for over six months is hard to predict, a World Health Organization official told EFE on Sunday.

The outbreak became the second-worst ever recorded, with 475 deaths, among them 421 confirmed cases of the virus and 54 probable, according to the latest figures.