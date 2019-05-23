Handout image from the World Health Organization to highlight high risk occupations that put millions of people at risk of getting bitten worldwide, such as these rubber tappers. David Williams/WHO HANDOUT

Handout image from the World Health Organization to highlight the dangers innately curious toddlers face in areas where snakes are abundant. David Williams/WHO HANDOUT

Handout image from the World Health Organization of an African spitting cobra (Naja ashei ) which deliver very large amounts of venom when they bite, and can cause severe local tissue damage and disability. David Williams/WHO HANDOUT

Handout image from the World Health Organization that highlights dangerous first aid techniques are not recommended because different snake bites require different treatments. David Williams/WHO HANDOUT

Handout image from the World Health Organization of perhaps the most feared snake in Africa, the black mamba (Dendroaspis polylepis ) which has a largely undeserved reputation for ferocity, although for those who are bitten, the venom is extremely potent, and can cause death rapidly as a result of paralysis if medical treatment is not available. David Williams/WHO HANDOUT

Snakebites, the cause of a largely neglected health crisis that kills 138,000 sufferers a year and leaves 400,000 others grappling with serious disabilities, could experience a transformation with the introduction of revolutionary new treatments backed by the World Health Organization as well as a prevention strategy, a leading expert told Efe.

The WHO has launched a global campaign to raise awareness of the scale of the problem and spurred the development of new antivenom remedies it aims to roll out across the most affected regions in Africa, South East Asia and Latin America that could reduce death rates by up to 50 percent.