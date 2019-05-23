Snakebites, the cause of a largely neglected health crisis that kills 138,000 sufferers a year and leaves 400,000 others grappling with serious disabilities, could experience a transformation with the introduction of revolutionary new treatments backed by the World Health Organization as well as a prevention strategy, a leading expert told Efe.
The WHO has launched a global campaign to raise awareness of the scale of the problem and spurred the development of new antivenom remedies it aims to roll out across the most affected regions in Africa, South East Asia and Latin America that could reduce death rates by up to 50 percent.