A file photo of World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said on 04 December 2020 that the rich and powerful cannot be allowed to step over the poor in their rush to gain access to a Covid-19 vaccine. EPA-EFE/Salvatore Di Nolfi/File

WHO: Unacceptable for rich to step over poor for vaccine access

The head of the United Nations agency responsible for international public health said Friday that the rich and powerful cannot be allowed to step over the poor in their rush to gain access to a Covid-19 vaccine.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made his remarks on the final day of a two-day virtual UN summit on the coronavirus pandemic.