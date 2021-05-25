No country is likely to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 in the near future, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.
Mike Ryan, Assistant Director-General for Emergencies of World Health Organization (WHO), informs to the media about of update on WHO Ebola operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations (UNOG) in Geneva, Switzerland, 01 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI
No country is likely to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 in the near future, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.