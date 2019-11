Panamanian firms have been the target of more than 1.8 trillion hacking attempts, according to cybersecurity firm Fortinet. EFE-EPA/Javier Roibas Veiga/File

The financial and service sectors in Panama are attracting hackers, who launched more than 1.8 trillion cyberattacks between last April and September against this country, making it one of the most threatened in Latin America, a study presented this Tuesday shows.

According to the analysis made by the US multinational Fortinet, Panama is hit by more cyberattack attempts than Chile (1.2 trillion in the same period), and its chief targets are the financial system and services.