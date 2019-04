Indonesia's Incumbent President Joko Widodo (L) and his wife Iriana (R) cast their votes during the general election at a polling station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A General Election Commission officer carries a ballot box to be recapitulated as the result of the election in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Apr.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

General Election Commission officers carry a ballot box to be recapitulated as the result of the election in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Apr.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Supporters of Indonesia's Incumbent President Joko Widodo from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) shout slogans as they celebrate at a local market in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia, Apr.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI LUTFI

Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) talks to journalists accompanied by former Indonesian president Megawati Sukarnoputri (L) during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

The incumbent president of Indonesia on Thursday declared victory in the national elections held a day earlier amid opposition allegations of electoral fraud.

Joko Widodo claimed victory based on unofficial results in a televised press conference in Jakarta.