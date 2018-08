General view of Parliament during Indonesian President Joko Widodo annual address at the Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

The President of Indonesia on Thursday stressed on the importance of religious unity and tolerance and highlighted the socio-economic advances in the country under him, during his annual address, a day ahead of the country's 73rd Independence Day.

Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, praised the country for its resilient spirit that was able to overcome political, ethnic and religious differences in the archipelago.