A General Election Commission officer carries a ballot box to be recapitulated as the result of the election in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian presidential candidate from Gerindra party, Prabowo Subianto (L) and his running mate Sandiaga Uno (R) shout slogans as the candidates claim the victory against their opponents in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo (C) greets his supporters upon arrival to lunch at Grand Indonesia Mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo (C), from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), greets his supporters as he walks on the stage during his final campaign rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

The incumbent president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo was officially announced reelected on Tuesday in the national elections held in April beating his rival, a former military general, who vowed to move court against alleged electoral fraud.

The General Election Commission (KPU) officially declared Widodo's victory on Tuesday, a day ahead of the scheduled date, with the president receiving 55.5 percent or 85 million votes out of the total 154 million ballots cast.