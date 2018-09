An Indonesian worker harvests palm fruits at a palm oil plantation in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Sep. 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/DEDI SINUHAJI

A clearing in a forest made for a palm oil plantation at the edge of the Lauser National Park in Aceh, Indonesia, Mar. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

The president of Indonesia has ordered a three-year moratorium on new palm oil plantations, officials said on Friday.

Joko Widodo signed the moratorium on Wednesday, Djati Witjaksono, spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, told EFE.