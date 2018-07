Liu Xia (L), the widow of Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, gets into a vehicle after disembarking at Berlin's Tegel Airport on Tuesday, July 10. EFE-EPA/Clemens Bilan

Members of Amnesty International hold up signs welcoming Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese dissident and Nobel peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, who arrived at Berlin's Tegel Airport on Tuesday, July 10. EFE-EPA/JENS SCHLUETER

Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, smiles as she disembarks at Berlin's Tegel Airport on Tuesday, July 10. EFE-EPA/Clemens Bilan

Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, arrived Tuesday in the Germany capital on a commercial flight from Helsinki.

The Finnair plane carrying Liu landed at Berlin's Tegel Airport shortly before 5 pm and a car was waiting at the foot of the steps to whisk her away.