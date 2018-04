Wang Qiaoling (L) and Li Wenzu (R), hold up their mobile phones showing photos of their husbands Li Heping and Wang Quangzhang, human rights lawyers arrested in July 2015, in Beijing, China, Jun. 15, 2016.EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Wang Qiaoling (L) and Li Wenzu (R) hold up their mobile phones showing photos of their husbands Li Heping and Wang Quangzhang, human rights lawyers arrested in July 2015, in Beijing, China, on Jun. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Li Wenzu, wife of dissident lawyer Wang Quanzhang, in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2016. Li is the wife of human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, who was detained in July 2015 in a crackdown against human rights lawyers and activists. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The wife of a detained Chinese human rights lawyer who attempted a 100-kilometer protest march to demand the release of her husband was under house arrest on Thursday.

Li Wenzu, wife of Wang Quanzhang, said that some 30 people including police and volunteers guard her building so she cannot leave, according to Li in messages posted on Twitter by reporter Cai Chu and shared by non-governmental organisation Human Rights in China (HRIC) on Wednesday.