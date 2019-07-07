An undated handout image made available by Interpol shows Meng Hongwei, the former Chinese president of Interpol, speaking in Bali, Indonesia (reissued on June 20, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/HANDOUT/INTERPOL

The wife of a disgraced former Chinese Interpol chief has filed a lawsuit against the international police body for allegedly making threats against her with the aim of preventing her from speaking about the disappearance of her husband, according to an exclusive report published by Hong Kong's leading daily, the South China Morning Post, on Sunday.

The legal action filed at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague by Grace Meng comes less than three weeks after her spouse, Meng Hongwei, appeared before a Chinese court and admitted to having taken bribes of around $2 million.