Rosmah Mansor (R), wife of former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak, is escorted by authorities as she arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, Malaysia, 04 October 2018. After having spent a night in the Malaysia Anti Corruption Commision (MACC) lock-up on 03 October, Rosmah is expected to be charged with close to 20 charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Rosmah Mansor (C), wife of former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak, is escorted by authorities as she arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, Malaysia, 04 October 2018. After having spent a night in the Malaysia Anti Corruption Commision (MACC) lock-up on 03 October, Rosmah is expected to be charged with close to 20 charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Rosmah Mansor (L), wife of former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak, is escorted by authorities as she arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, Malaysia, 04 October 2018. After having spent a night in the Malaysia Anti Corruption Commision (MACC) lock-up on 03 October, Rosmah is expected to be charged with close to 20 charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Rosmah Mansor (C), wife of former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak, is escorted by authorities as she arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, Malaysia, 04 October 2018. After having spent a night in the Malaysia Anti Corruption Commision (MACC) lock-up on 03 October, Rosmah is expected to be charged with close to 20 charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A Malaysian court on Thursday charged Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, with 17 counts of money laundering and tax evasion in connection with a corruption scheme for which Razak is also being prosecuted.

Rosmah, 66, arrived at a court in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday after spending the night in detention as ordered by the anti-corruption commission and pleaded not guilty to the charges.