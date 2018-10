Sara Netanyahu (C), wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrives at a court hearing in a fraud trial against her, at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court in Jerusalem, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/AMIT SHABI/YEDIOTH AHRONOTH / POOL

Ezra Saidoff (C), former deputy director of operations and assets at the Prime Minister's Office, arrives at a court hearing, at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court in Jerusalem, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/AMIT SHABI/YEDIOTH AHRONOTH / POOL

The wife of Israel's prime minister has appeared in court where she stood trial Sunday on charges of fraud, breach of trust and public-fund embezzlement linked to an alleged misuse of taxpayers' money at the couple's official residence.

Sara Netanyahu, an educational and career psychologist by profession and the ever-present companion of the prime minister, was in court along with the former deputy director general of the prime ministerial residence, Ezra Saidoff.