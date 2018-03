Li Ching-Yu, the wife of Taiwanese NGO worker Li Ming-Che who is in jail in China, speaks to reporters upon her return from China at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Mar 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Li Ching-Yu, the wife of Taiwanese NGO worker Li Ming-Che who is in jail in China, speaks to reporters upon her return from China at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Mar 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Lee Ching-yu, the wife of Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che - who is in jail in China for subverting state power - returned to Taiwan on Wednesday after a 30-minute meeting with her husband in China and appealed for international support for the activist.

After arriving at Taoyuan international airport, the activist's wife talked about her husband's situation at a press conference and urged media and international organizations not to forget him.