Rosmah Mansor (C), wife of former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

The wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was arrested on Wednesday on money-laundering charges related to a corruption scandal.

Rosmah Mansor, 66, was arrested by Malaysia's anti-corruption commission (MACC) and will face several money laundering charges, the commission said in a statement.