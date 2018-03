Li Ching-yu (C), wife of Taiwanese human rights activist Li Ming-che, prepares to board a flight to fly to China to attend her husband's trial, at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan County, Taiwan, Nov. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

The wife of a Taiwanese activist who was handed five years in jail in China late November for subversion of state power, left for China on Monday to visit her husband.

Lee Ching-yu, wife of the activist Lee Ming-che, received permission to enter China to visit her husband who has been held at Chishan Prison in China's Hunan Province on Tuesday after months of requests.