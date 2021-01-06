Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange demonstrate outside the City of Westminster Magistrates court in central London, Britain, 06 January 2021. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A sticker on a wall reading 'Bail Assange Now' is seen outside the City of Westminster Magistrates court in central London, Britain, 06 January 2021. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Stella Morris (C), partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, speaks to reporters outside the City of Westminster Magistrates court in central London, Britain, 06 January 2021. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday after British judge Vanessa Baraitser deemed him a flight risk, despite having blocked his extradition to the United States on health grounds earlier this week.