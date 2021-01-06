WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday after British judge Vanessa Baraitser deemed him a flight risk, despite having blocked his extradition to the United States on health grounds earlier this week.
WikiLeaks founder Assange denied bail by UK judge
Stella Morris (C), partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, speaks to reporters outside the City of Westminster Magistrates court in central London, Britain, 06 January 2021. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
A sticker on a wall reading 'Bail Assange Now' is seen outside the City of Westminster Magistrates court in central London, Britain, 06 January 2021. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange demonstrate outside the City of Westminster Magistrates court in central London, Britain, 06 January 2021. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
