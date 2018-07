Wikipedia and Wikitribune Founder Jimmy Wales delivers a speech during the VivaTech fair in Paris, France, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The founder of Wikipedia warned that the popular online encyclopedia would not compromise its principles in order to enter the Chinese market at a digital forum in Taipei on Thursday.

Jimmy Wales added that Wikipedia would continue collaborating with the Chinese government in order to lift the block.