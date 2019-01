A forest fire has destroyed more than 1,500 hectares (3,750 acres) of woodlands in the mountains near the Chilean town of Santo Domingo, where firefighters from all over the country are battling the flames to try and keep them away from populated areas.

According to the National Early Warning Center, by midday on Saturday 26 forest fires had been reported around the country, with seven of them active and not yet under control, 10 of them under control and nine having been extinguished.