A general view of several houses close to a burnt area in the village of Manilva, Malaga region, southern Spain, July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS DIAZ

At least 400 people were evacuated from a village in a popular tourist area in southern Spain on Monday when a wildfire spread through vegetation on the surrounding hillside.

Firefighters have since brought the blaze near the village of Manilva in the Málaga countryside under control and the hundreds of people evacuated from the village and the Princesa Cristina hotel complex as a precautionary measure were soon able to return to their properties.