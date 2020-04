A forest fire burns near the village of Ragovka, close to the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, 10 April 2020 (issued 11 April 2020). EFE/EPA/STR

A fire that had blazed for 10 days in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, coming dangerously close to the nuclear power plant, has been extinguished, Ukrainian authorities announced on Tuesday.

Nikolay Chechetkin, Ukraine’s state emergency service head, said during a meeting with President Vladimir Zelensky that the flames had been put out but smouldering could continue for several days.