A firefighter works to put out a blaze in Santo Tome, a department of the northeastern Argentine province of Corrientes. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A firefighter works to put out a blaze in Santo Tome, a department of the northeastern Argentine province of Corrientes. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

An aerial photo of land scorched by wildfires in Santo Tome, a department of the northeastern Argentine province of Corrientes. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Wildfires have already burned roughly 9 percent of the territory of the northeastern Argentine province of Corrientes, causing an environmental disaster that has overwhelmed local resources.

The blazes are blamed in part on the effects of climate change and a prolonged drought, although arson also is expected to have played a role.