A 4 January 2022 photo provided by the government of the southern Argentine province of Chubut shows firefighters battling blazes in that region that have consumed around 90,000 hectares (350 square miles) of forest. EFE/Government of Chubut Province

Wildfires that have raged for the past four days in a portion of Argentina's Patagonia region have already consumed around 90,000 hectares (350 square miles) of forest, local officials said Tuesday.

Those blazes now active in the northeastern portion of the southern province of Chubut began on Saturday to the west of National Route 3.