Photo from Feb. 5, 2019 sent by the Chilean military of soldiers fighting to blow out a wild fire in Araucanía (Chile). EPA-EFE/Corma/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Chilean government declared a state of catastrophe Tuesday in three southern regions due to wildfires that have killed two people and destroyed 10,000 hectares (24,710 acres) of cropland, trees and vegetation.

The declaration applies to the regions of Biobio, Araucania and Los Rios where more than 630 individual fires have destroyed 25 homes and affected 119 people, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.