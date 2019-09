US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media before embarking on a West Coast swing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC USA, 16 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Environmental defenders fear that one of the first victims of United States President Donald Trump’s border wall will be Quitobaquito Springs, which for centuries has been a source of water for people and animals in the Arizona desert.

The spring, which is situated near the border line, has been an oasis in the desert for members of the Tohono O'odham indigenous tribe.