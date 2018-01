A soldier stands near the makeshift tents for Rohingya people, locally called Bangali, who will be repatriated from Bangladesh, in Maungdaw township, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said Tuesday it was willing to be part of the official talks that have started between the governments of Myanmar and Bangladesh for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to the former country.

Over 650,000 members of that Muslim minority, who were living in northwestern Myanmar's Rakhine state, have arrived in neighboring Bangladesh since August, fleeing a massive armed offensive by the Myanmar security forces.