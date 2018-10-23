The candidate of Brazil's center-left Workers Party (PT) said here Tuesday that a victory by rightist Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential election could lead to military rivalry among the nations of Latin America.

"There may be an arms race in the region," Fernando Haddad told a press conference when asked about Bolsonaro's strident denunciations of the leftist government of neighboring Venezuela Haddad, who stepped in as PT standard-bearer after jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was barred from the election, said that Bolsonaro's attitude toward the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro makes him fear the likelihood of a conflict.