Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing attends the swearing-in ceremony for Myanmar's new president Win Myint at the union parliament in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Win Myint Friday took charge as the new president of Myanmar two days after he was elected by the Parliament to replace Htin Kyaw, who resigned last week over health concerns.

The new head of state was sworn-in in a televised ceremony broadcast on state television MRTV before the legislature, where he defeated two other candidates Wednesday thanks to the house majority of his party the National League for Democracy (NLD).