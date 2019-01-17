An elderly woman surrounded by children manages to set fire amid the humidity caused by the rains that flooded a displaced persons camp in Kefraya, Syria, Jan 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Yahay Nemah

A woman seated in a displaced camp in the town of Kefraya, in the north of Syria, drains pieces of clothes soaked in water and mud after the rains that hit the camp in the last days, Kefraya, Syria, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Yahay Nemah

The tents of displaced camp in the northern Syrian town of Kefraya, bogged down after the heavy rains of recent weeks, in Kefraya, Syria, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ahmad Zakour

A winter cold front presently hitting the Middle East has worsened the already bad living conditions of Syrians at a displaced persons camp in the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib, as documented by an efe-epa journalist Thursday.

Camp resident Abu Khaled al-Jaburi told EFE that the four camps in Idlib are located in the administrative boundary of Kafriya and, though beset by poverty – and in recent weeks, torrential rains and low temperatures – the camps provide shelter for 350 families who have fled due to clashes between pro-government troops and rebels.