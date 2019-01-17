A winter cold front presently hitting the Middle East has worsened the already bad living conditions of Syrians at a displaced persons camp in the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib, as documented by an efe-epa journalist Thursday.
Camp resident Abu Khaled al-Jaburi told EFE that the four camps in Idlib are located in the administrative boundary of Kafriya and, though beset by poverty – and in recent weeks, torrential rains and low temperatures – the camps provide shelter for 350 families who have fled due to clashes between pro-government troops and rebels.