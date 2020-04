Voters line up on foot and in vehicles to cast their ballots in the Wisconsin presidential primary election at Marshall High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on 07 April 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Pollworkers wearing facemasks and voters keeping their distance from one another were at the polling places on Tuesday in Wisconsin for the primary election after the courts invalidated the decree issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to postpone the vote until June 9.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused a dozen states to postpone their primaries and Wisconsin authorities had issued instructions for the citizenry to remain in their homes for two weeks.