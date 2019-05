A general view of a mall, in Caracas, Venezuela, on 22 May 2019. EFE-EPA/RAYNER PEÑA R

People queue to take the public transport, in Caracas, Venezuela, on 22 May 2019. EFE-EPA/RAYNER PEÑA R

Drivers wait at a stoplight in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAYNER PEÑA R

In the Venezuelan capital, thousands of people spend hours in lines under the blazing Caribbean sun to buy a little food at subsidized prices or a space in the few public transportation vehicles plying the streets.

Although it may not seem like it, Caracas residents are some of the fortunate ones.