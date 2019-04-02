The lines in front of the water spigots are the same for the government-supporting Chavistas and the opposition non-Chavistas. In the residential districts of Caracas the tired faces show irritation when people start to talk about who's to blame for the situation that for weeks has mired Venezuela amid a series of power blackouts.

Residents of the shantytowns strewn over the hills of the capital look for water from pipes, fountains and abandoned cisterns without regard for their political affiliation, patiently filling containers, decanters or big bottles to take the precious liquid back home with them.