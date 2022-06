Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro greets voters after casting his ballot on June 19, 2022, in Bogota in the presidential runoff, which he won. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The Colombian left won the presidency for the first time in Sunday's runoff election, with ex-guerrilla and former Bogota Mayor Gustavo Petro, with the Pacto Historico coalition, emerging victorious.

With 98.86 percent of the votes counted, Petro has obtained 11,185,671 votes - or 50.49 percent - to independent populist Rodolfo Hernandez's 10,468,781, or 47.25 percent, the National Registry announced.