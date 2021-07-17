Hotel Gloria, this city's first five-star establishment and once the preferred lodging for Brazilian and international notables visiting Rio, is being transformed into a residential building as the industry looks to reduce capacity amid a uncertain future for tourism in world shaped by Covid-19.
With tourism crippled, storied Rio hotel converts to luxury flats
A view of the Hotel Gloria in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, 15 July 2021. EFE/Antonio Lacerda
