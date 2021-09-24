The benefits Peru gets from exporting some of its massive reserves of natural gas pale in comparison to the gains to be had from transforming the nation's economy to run on that fuel instead of continuing to rely on less environmentally friendly options such as gasoline and diesel.

The main obstacle to such a transformation is the location of the rich Camisea gas field in a remote corner of the southern region of Cuzco, from where the fuel is transported to the Pacific coast via two pipelines that traverse the Andes mountains.