US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from a member of the news media after signing a presidential proclamation on steel and aluminum tariffs, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Director of the White House National Trade Council Peter Navarro attends the signing of a presidential proclamation on steel and aluminum tariffs by US President Donald J. Trump, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

China Friday called on the United States to withdraw as soon as possible the new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports announced by the US government, warning of a serious impact on international trade.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce warned in a statement that it will take action against the new tariffs announced Thursday - 25 percent for steel imports and 10 percent for aluminum - and will affect all countries that sell them to the US with initial exemptions for Canada and Mexico.