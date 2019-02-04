The so-called Bolivarian Revolution that burst like a tsunami upon Venezuela in 1999 and brought the country's old political system crashing down, just 20 years later has been crumbling after the death of its "commander" and founder, Hugo Chavez, despite the official line that predicted its eternal life.

Chavismo - the movement with which Chavez had tried to topple the Caracas government in 1992, six years later finally making it to power in elections - has gone from high to hangover now with numerous desertions from leadership and party ranks, accusations of betrayal and less and less power to motivate the public amid the urgent crisis besetting the country over the past six or more years.