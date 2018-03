Robert Richter QC, for Cardinal George leaves the Magistrates' Court in Melbourne, Australia, Mar 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUIS ASCUI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Witness testimony in the committal hearing at Melbourne Magistrates' Court of Australian Cardinal George Pell - the financial head of the Vatican - over allegations of sexual abuse of minors ended on Thursday.

The court is set to decide in the coming weeks if there are grounds to send the cardinal for trial.