Protesters placed flowers and posters on the fence that surrounds the Hennepin County Government Center as jury selection was to begin in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd, Minnesota, USA, 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/CRAIG LASSIG

After nearly a year, a memorial to George Floyd still gathers onlookers outside of Cup Foods, the site where Floyd died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 29 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/CRAIG LASSIG

Handout booking photo released by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office showing former Minneapolis Police Department Police Officer Derek Chauvin who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 12 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/HENNEPIN COUNTY SHERIFF / HANDOUT

Protesters march through downtown Minneapolis on the first day of opening statements for the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was charged in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 29 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/CRAIG LASSIG

Witnesses to the arrest and death in custody of George Floyd spoke of guilt and helplessness on Wednesday, the third day of the trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin.

The first to give testimony was Christopher Martin, the 19-year-old cashier at the store who suspected Floyd had paid with a fake $20 bill. EFE-EPA