Wives of arrested candidates team up in Belarus’ presidential elections

People attend a campaign rally of Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Baranovichi, some 150km from Minsk, Belarus, 02 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (C), Veronika Tsepkalo (L), wife and representative of non-registered presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo, and Maria Kolesnikova (R) a representative of non-registered presidential candidate Victor Babariko, attend a campaign rally in Baranovichi, some 150 km from Minsk, Belarus, 02 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

People attend a campaign rally of Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Baranovichi, some 150km from Minsk, Belarus, 02 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (C) walks through a crowd of people as she arrives for her campaign meeting in Baranovichi, some 150km from Minsk, Belarus, 02 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Baranovichi (Belarus), 02/08/2020.- People attend a campaign rally of Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Baranovichi, some 150 km from Minsk, Belarus, 02 August 2020. The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled to take place on 09 August 2020. (Elecciones, Bielorrusia) EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH