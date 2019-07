Riza Aziz, stepson of the former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

"The Wolf of Wall Street" film producer and stepson of the former Malaysia prime minister appeared in a Kuala Lumpur court on Friday charged with money laundering, allegedly involving $248.1 million misappropriated from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund.

Riza Aziz, the 42-year-old stepson of Najib Razak and co-founder of Hollywood’s Red Granite Pictures, pleaded not guilty to the five charges of money laundering at Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, state news agency Bernama reported.