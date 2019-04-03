A woman carrying two Chinese passports was arrested and charged with unlawfully entering President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort with a thumb drive containing malware and lying to federal agents about her plans, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe.

Yujing Zhang entered the Trump luxury resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday after showing the two passports and told a Secret Service agent she was going to the club's pool, the complaint said. Her last name matched that of an existing club member, the document said.